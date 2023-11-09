Heroes Day: Death of our fallen heroes not in vain — Gani Adams 

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, said the death of the Oodua People’s Congress fallen heroes was not in vain, saying the organisation will continue to honour their memories in death.

He spoke at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos during the celebration of the 2023 edition of OPC’s heroes day.

The day was organised by the leadership of the group.

Iba Gani Adams, who is also the National Coordinator of the OPC, said the annual event was the 17th edition, adding that that little donation that was being given to about 200 widows was the group’s contributions to the welfare of the widows and the children left behind by the fallen members of the OPC.

He said: “We are offering these little donations to cater to the needs of the wives of our fallen heroes.

“We don’t refer to them as widows because their breadwinners and husbands were once our members and they deserved the best even in death.

“In Europe and Asia, there are days that are specially designated for the fallen heroes.

“Every November 1st is the day for the celebration of their heroes in all the 28 countries in Europe as a continent.

“It is not peculiar to the Nigerian Army or the Armed Forces Day.

“The most important thing is to honour those that fell and paid the supreme price in the course of the struggle.

“The widows came from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and the token we gave would be shared among them as our widows’ mite because it is more spiritual than physical.”

The Yoruba generalissimo restated the need to appreciate Yoruba culture and tradition, saying OPC has remained the only organisation in Nigeria that has celebrated its heroes.

He charged the windows to trust in God and train their children in the best way to be the best for the country.

Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, said what OPC is doing with heroes day is a significant way of touching the lives of the widows.

Raheem said: “For OPC to have dedicated a day for the remembrance of the fallen heroes is the best thing that could happen to an organisation in the world.

“I appreciate the gesture and I know it will go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the widows.”

Apart from the 200 widows that were present at the event, others that graced it the Aareonakakanfo Chiefs-in-Council, including Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland,

Babajide Tanimowo; Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Yinka Oguntimehin; Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Dauda Asikolaye; Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Segun Ajiboye; Chief Executive Officer, Princess Ajike Less Privileged Foundation, Queen Ajike; Prophet Ololade David; Sheikh Abdul Mumeen Saliu; Ahmed Dada Abbass; Coordinator OPU Egypt, Comrade Saheed Adewole; and members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council.