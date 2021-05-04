Heritage Bank has continually fulfilled its promises to support the Nigerian Creative Industry as millionaires emerged from the YNSPYRE product in collaboration with the CREAM Platform.

The YNSPYRE account holders who subscribed to the platform by dialing 745463# on all networks won over N12 million during the second monthly raffle draw conducted in April at the weekend.

The Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE event commenced on a great note when D’banj and CREAM Platform introduced the CREAM Merit winners for March, BERRI, a music artiste who carted away sum of N10 million in form of promotion, while Clara Aden, a visual artist, received N1 million in financial support, and Hanzy, a music artiste, got over N1 million in form of mentorship support as well as merchandise support from partner company, Boomplay.

Meanwhile, the April Raffle Draw produced 10 lucky winners of N50,000 each, while cheques of N200,000 each were also presented to five winners from the March 2021 draw.

The epoch-making event, held in Lagos, had in attendance alongside Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank, Fela Ibidapo, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj; his partner, Oje Anetor; Director General of the National Lotto Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila; and Stanley Mukoro.

Also present at the draw were Sunday Are, Chief Damian Okoroafor and Poco Lee, all representatives of the NLRC; Boomplay; and members of the media.

Speaking during the April draw, Ibidapo stated that as a financial institution committed to delivering distinctive financial services to create, preserve and transfer wealth, Heritage Bank will continue to leverage its supports to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment sector.

According to him, the bank is proud of the entertainment industry and will continue to stand by operators in it by supporting them and watch them grow.

He expressed optimism that the creative industry, if properly harnessed, has the potentials to reduce the level of unemployment in the country, boost wealth creation for the people and help the country generate the much needed foreign exchange.

He noted that with the creative industry accounting for one of the highest exports from Nigeria, time has come for operators in the sector to be supported with the finances.

With the April 2021 CREAM YNSPYRE producing another set of winners, D’banj reiterated his unending desire to boost the lives of creatives within Nigeria who will simply dial 745463# or *463# from all networks.

“For a chance to be a part of next month’s draw, simply dial 463# or *745463# from any network, choose a category, upload your content on creamplatform.com and promote it to be a part of the Top 10 winners and the lottery winners,” he stated.

He further explained that the Cream Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years.

He said the purpose of the platform was to have a creative hub for Africa where people can upload their contents, be discovered and get funding support from Heritage Bank.

He said the platform would enable Nigerians discover their talents in areas such as entertainment, entrepreneurship, music, arts and other areas in the creative industry value chain.