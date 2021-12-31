Heritage Bank partners Lagos on Para Table Tennis championship for nation building

Heritage Bank says its commitment to sports and partnership with the Lagos third edition of ValueJet Para Table Tennis is spurred by the brand passion to support sports, especially for the physically challenged, to ensure their wellbeing, health and by extension, nation building.

Its Managing Director, Abiye Sekibo said this while addressing the press at the championship which hosted 45 table tennis games and held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

”Heritage Bank believes in development and having the tenacity to develop Nigerians both young and old, whilst encouraging the physically challenged especially the participants of the para-table tennis that this game is capable of helping them to keep healthy and fit.

Sekibo who was represented by the Bank’s Ag Group Head, Corporate Communications, Ozena Utulu, commended the Para–division of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Sunday Odebode’s Para Table Tennis Foundation for organizing the competition, as well as the Lagos State Government for playing a leading role in the development of sports in the country.

In a statement signed by Utulu, Heritage’s CEO recalled the support it received from the Lagos State government when it organized the Skoolimpics, its signature sporting event with over 6,000 students from over 600 public and private secondary schools from the six educational districts of Lagos Sate in attendance at the three-day sporting fiesta held in 2017.

Skoolimpics, the statement explained is an idea conceived to bring into being a national sports festival for young people in secondary schools, aimed at helping the country discover young talents who will re-ignite the spirit of excellence in competitive and recreational sports.

“The idea was intended to be a holistic development of young people in order to foster their physical, social and emotional wellbeing. It is a well-known fact that physical education and sports help in character and community building, delinquency reduction, community safety, economic and social development,” Sekibo stated.

The Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu reiterated the government’s commitment to continually put measures in place to play-up the welfare, wellbeing and interests of the physically challenged.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Grace Igbokwe advised the participants to continue investing the right energy and zeal into training, whilst cautioning them to take their education even more seriously and equally draw inspiration from great Table Tennis players who are making waves nationally and internationally.

Coordinator of the tournament, Sunday Odebode, said fans would witness the emergence of new stars in the kind of Christian Ikpoyi, who is rated number 10 in the world, to replace the ageing Nigerian players.