Heritage Bank MD tasks government on interventions for infrastructure growth

The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has called on governments to provide enabling policies that would support private sector interventions to achieve the vision of infrastructural development.

He made this submission at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s 30th anniversary conference and awards.

The event, with the theme: “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for inclusive growth in the post-COVID-19 economy,” held over the weekend in Lagos.

At the event, the bank carted away duo Platinum Awards presented to Sekibo and Heritage Bank for Outstanding Support towards FICAN and Financial Reporting respectively.

Sekibo, who was represented by Olusegun Akanji, Divisional Head, Strategy and Business Solutions, argued that the government cannot solve the country’s infrastructure challenges, noting that it is the private sector that will deliver the solution.

According to him, the government can only provide enabling policies that will support private sector interventions.

“We need the global private sector intervention to help us achieve a vision of infrastructural development,” he said.

He noted that until the country developed an identity management system that delivers value to the citizenry, SMEs will continue to grapple with financing challenges.

He explained that though the banking industry has financed a lot of SMEs in terms of count, that it is the sector that has the largest numbers of bad loans and frauds also in terms of count.

The MD of FMDQ Group, Bola Koko, represented by Yomi Osinubi, Head Private Market, urged Nigeria to conceive a way its domestic capital market could fund the international capital market.

That, Koko said, was the only way that Nigeria could pluck the infrastructure rewards.

He said: “If we want to pluck our infrastructure rewards, first of all we have to conceive of a way our domestic capital market can actually fund capital market.”

The Executive Commissioner, Temidayo Obisan, representing the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lamido Yuguda, advised that the nation connected the right duration of money, which, according to him, would be long-term.

Obisan said: “The major thing to identify is that infrastructure is a long-term thing.

“So it is essential we connect the right duration of money, which is long term capital, which is what capital market provides and which SEC as a regulator should.

“We have about three surviving infrastructure focus funds in Nigeria now that are totalling almost N100 billion, itching about N90 billion at the moment and there are some that are registered programmes of N200 billion.”

The Chairman of FICAN, Titus Chima Nwokoji, said if Nigeria’s infrastructural gap, which is estimated to be N36 trillion annually, is addressed, a lot of the country’s economic challenges will be easily tackled.

“And coming out of COVID-19 pandemic, we know that if the infrastructure is fixed and SMEs thrive, the growth that you see will be faster,” Nwokoji added.