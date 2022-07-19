Heritage Bank drives sustainable banking practices, feeds 500 underprivileged children

As part of its sustainability drive in the corporate social responsibility space, Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare and economic development of communities by feeding over 500 underprivileged children.

The support is in collaboration with Adyva Foods’ project tagged, “Feed a Kid,” which was in commemoration of Children’s Day celebration.

Statistics show that an average Nigerian lives on less than a dollar per day and this makes it difficult for a lot of families to feed properly. An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). In an analysis of 91 countries, including Nigeria, the UNICEF report finds that half of children aged 6-23 months globally are not being fed the minimum recommended number of meals a day. Two-thirds do not consume the minimum number of food groups they need to thrive.

Against this backdrop, Ozena Utulu, the Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications of the Bank, said the commitment so far which is in line with the Sustainable Banking Practices, was to help mitigate hunger by providing to the less privileged and reduce the adverse effect of the food insecurity in the country.

According to her, “we have continued to put sustainability at the heart of our decision-making for the sake of humanity and the bank’s own bottom line because a healthy planet is the backbone of nearly every industry on Earth.

“Heritage Bank’s partnership in this event offers us an opportunity to fulfil our quota in adherence to the sustainable banking practices that ensures that banks and related institutions have the interest of their stakeholders at the core of their strategies,” Utulu stated.

She also advised parents to explore the advantages and utilize the huge benefits the bank’s BUD account hold for their children.

The CEO, Adyva Foods, Anyagwa Adanma said that the idea of the partnership was to feed over 500 less privileged kids with cooked food and provide them with goody bags containing stationery, educational materials to mention but a few.

She added, “I will advise parents to ensure they educate their children and teach them the savings culture and Financial literacy for future benefits.”

Also speaking at the event, Nkechi Toluwani, a partner with Adyva’s “Feed a Kid” project stated, “Heritage Bank is a supportive bank and the incentive behind feed a kid is huge, therefore, for Heritage Bank to partner with Adyva Foods to feed kids shows how compassionate, kind, and responsible the bank is to people’s welfare.”