Nigeria is at the threshold of the much-needed agricultural revolution.

As food production remains a significant challenge all over the world, Heritage Bank Plc is forming alliance to further create formidable partnership arrangements with Sumitomo Corporation that will lead to impactful agribusiness within the segments of the agricultural value chain.

This relationship that is focused on mechanisation and agribusiness will complement the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria to fast track development of the agricultural sector and enhance national food security, a statement by the Bank send on Friday.