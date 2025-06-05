Herdsmen strike again, kill five, kidnap three, injure many in Imo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have launched another tragic attack on Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, killing no fewer than five persons.

According to reports, many locals sustained gunshot injuries, while the herders kidnapped three persons in the Wednesday attack.

A source in the community who pleaded anonymity, said the herders, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the community and shot sporadically.

It was learnt that the herdsmen shot sporadically in the two previous attacks, leaving a pregnant woman, and others with serious bullet wounds.

The source noted that Agwa community has been at the mercy of the herdsmen in the past two years, with incessant attacks, resulting in killings, kidnappings and rape.

According to the source, the community had lodged several reports to security agencies concerning the attacks, but all to no avail.

“They have taken over our farmlands, destroyed our crops. More than 20 persons have been kidnapped by these herdsmen since January this year, and they were released after payment of a huge amount of money as ransom.

“Yesterday, they came again and shot at everyone at sight. Five persons were killed, they kidnapped three persons and many of our people sustained serious injuries”, he submitted.

Spokesman of the Imo police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said a tactical team had been deployed to the community.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the Command’s Tactical Units, equipped with the available resource and intelligence to work closely with other security agencies and local vigilantes, to track down the bandits responsible for the recent disturbances in Agwa Community on June 4, 2025. Regrettably, the incident caused three casualties and a few injuries.

“Consequently, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations has launched a well coordinated search operation across targeted locations, including forest areas and suspected hideouts. This effort aims to swiftly apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

“In addition to the operational response, the CP has strongly condemned the violence and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out a thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits,” the statement read.

