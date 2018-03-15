The troops, of the 3 Division Garrison, Jos, Plateau State, however, arrested seven of the suspects and recovered weapons in the clash between Miango community and herdsmen at Rafiki Village.

Herdsmen kill two soldiers, 23 others in Plateau

Herdsmen on Wednesday killed two soldiers in Miango, Plateau State.

The soldiers, who were part of the troops that responded to a distress call by villagers in Rafiki, were attacked by the herdsmen on arrival.

They were said to have responded to distress calls to the clash reported by locals.

As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on troops convoy.

While conducting search, troops discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki Village and many civilians were wounded.

Two other soldiers wounded are receiving medical attention at 3 Division Military Hospital and Medical Services.

They are said to be stable.

Weapons recovered included one AK 47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special and one locally made single barrel loaded with 15 rounds.

Troops, according to available information, have intensified patrol within the general area to forestall further break down of law and other.