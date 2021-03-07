Two farmers have been killed by some suspected herdsmen in Isaba-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

The farmers, who were reported to have confronted the herdsmen over the destruction of their farmland by their cows, were killed during the face-off.

Abutu confirmed that the crisis between the farmers and herders led to the death of the two persons, adding that their corpses had been deposited at Ikole General Hospital.

He said: “There was a crisis between some farmers and Bororo herders.

“In the process, there were casualties.

“The police were contacted and operatives have been deployed to that axis to maintain peace.

“Meanwhile investigation has already commenced to unravel the reason for the crisis and to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

“Corpses of the victims have already been deposited in the morgue.”