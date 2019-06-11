A woman, Olawumi Adeleye, and her stepson, Destiny Paul, have been kidnapped by herdsmen along Airport Road in Osi town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adeleye and Paul were said to have been kidnapped on their way from church on Sunday evening.

The herdsmen were said to have blocked the road with cows, forcing the victims, who were in a Lexus car, to stop.

The armed herdsmen have since demanded for N10 million ransom.

The monarch of Osi town, Oba David Olajide, confirmed the incident.

Oba Olajide alleged that the two victims were abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way from church.

He said: “It happened very close to the Akure Airport.

“They were kidnapped around 5:20pm yesterday (Sunday).”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, Femi Joseph, also confirmed the development.

Joseph said operatives of the command have begun to trail the hoodlums.

He said: “We have already swung into action and we will soon get the victims free, unhurt.

“We have also started an investigation into the incident.”