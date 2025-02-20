Herdsmen attack: NYSC withdraws corps members from Benue community

The National Youth Service Corps in Benue State has confirmed the withdrawal of its corps members from Mbaa community in Kwande Local Government Area due to ongoing attacks from suspected armed herders.

Mr Yahuza Adamu, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations of NYSC in the state, made this known in a statement in Makurdi on Thursday.

According to Adamu, the withdrawal of corps members from Mbaa community was as a result of incessant attacks on the community.

Suspected armed herders have reportedly killed over 20 people, including 16 farmers whose bodies were found in River Katsina Ala.

Allaying the fear of parents and guardians, Adamu said that the NYSC Benue State remains vigilant and committed to the welfare of all its Corps Members and promised to continue to work with security agencies to ensure their safety.

The statement read, “Since the beginning of incessant attacks on Mbaa Community which shares boundary with the Republic of Cameroon, NYSC withdrew all Corps Members from the area, and has not posted any there till date.”

He added that the NYSC Kwande Local Government Inspector conducted a headcount of corps members in the area, confirming that all were safe and accounted for.

“Hence, all Corps Members serving in Jato Acka Turan, which is far away from the affected community, are not exposed to any security threat.

“In fact, as a matter of policy, NYSC consistently takes proactive steps to mitigate risks and ensure that Corps Members receive the necessary protection at all times.

“We assure parents and guardians that NYSC Benue State remains vigilant and committed to the welfare of all its Corps Members and will continue to work with security agencies to ensure their safety at all times.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to obtain accurate updates from NYSC official channels,” Adamu added.

