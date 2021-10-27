Herdsman gets life jail for grazing on cassava farm, shooting owner

An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced a 32-year-old herder, Muhammadu Abubakar, to life imprisonment for attempted murder.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti by the court, which tried and found the herdsman guilty.

Abubakar was tried on two counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

The charge read in part: “On April 9, 2019, at Aba Cotonou, Omu Ekiti, in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, the defendant did attempt to murder one Chief Samuel Amaa and others. Found in his possession were a gun and cartridges on the same day.”

The police prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu, said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, and Section 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor called four witnesses.

A witness, in his testimony before the court, said: “The defendant was challenged while grazing on the cassava farm; he was angry for being questioned.

“He pulled out his gun and fired at the people who challenged him, but they were fortunate it (the bullet) missed them.

“He was later overpowered by residents while trying to escape, following which he was handed over to the police.”

Exhibits tendered included a gun, live cartridges and statements among others.

The judge, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, ruled: “The defendant is found guilty as charged.

“On count one, he is sentenced to life imprisonment, and 10 years imprisonment on count two.”