Herders set cassava farm worth N27m on fire in Ogun, Police begin probe

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a probe into a case of arson involving some cattle herders who allegedly set ablaze a vast cassava farm in Adao Village, via Alabata, Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to available information, one Mr. Ogunbayo Adewale of Raka Village, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, reported at the police station that upon visiting his 35-acre cassava farmland on February 19, 2025, at about 1640 hours, he discovered that the farmland had been set ablaze.

He added that some herds of cattle were seen grazing on the farm, and several cassava plants had already been uprooted.

The complainant reported further that the herders, upon sighting him, commanded the cattle to flee, but he managed to apprehend one of the cows, which he presented at the police station as evidence.

The spokesperson for the state police command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Friday.

Odutola stated that the Divisional Police Officer of FUNAAB Harmony, in a swift response to the report, deployed grassroots policing strategies to calm rising tensions and prevent a potential tribal conflict.

She explained that preliminary investigations commenced immediately, leading to the identification of the owner of the seized cow while the complainant has equally estimated the damage to his farmland to be at N27.3m.

“To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, the case has been transferred to the Surveillance Section for further inquiries and necessary legal action,” Odutola stated.

She added that the command assured the public that justice will be served and urged all parties to remain calm while the investigation on the arson case is ongoing.

She maintained that the command remains committed to maintaining law and order, preventing inter-group conflicts, and protecting the rights of all citizens.

