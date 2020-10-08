An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a herder, Umar Sha’aibu, to six months imprisonment for allowing his cows to stray into the Abuja airport.

The police charged Sha’aibu, who resides in Bassa Village Abuja with criminal trespass on aerodrome.

The judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, sentenced Sha’aibu after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Graba, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30, 000.

He held the court listened to the plea of the convict who is a first time offender.

He advised the convict to stay away from crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the convict was arrested by the aviation security and handed over to the police on October 7.

Ogada told the court that about 5 a.m. the convict deliberately trespassed into the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja.

He said that the convict entered the airport through Gate I, with his cattle.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the airport with intention to commit an offence.

The police said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 473 of the Penal Code.