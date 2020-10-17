A 48-year-old herbalist, Toyin Dada, on Friday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly “planting” charms in a civil servant’s house.

The police charged Dada with two counts of felony and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on September 28 around 9:30pm at Apadehin along Okitipupa-Erinje Road in Okitipupa Magisterial District allegedly trespassed into the house of the complainant, Babatunde Uninne.

Orogbemi alleged that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when he planted charms and mounted his shrine in the complainant’s house, after a mild argument.

He said the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections, 59 and 249, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Al-Yunus adjourned the case until November 3 for further hearing.