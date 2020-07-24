The Police on Friday arraigned a 48-year-old herbalist, Rotimi Ogun, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N1.2 million from a woman on false pretences of selling some goods to her.

The defendant, who resides at 7, Itokun Street, Ayorinde area in Ogun State, is being tried for alleged conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The prosecutor, SP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between February and June at Odunbakun area, Iju, Ishaga, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that someone, at large, introduced a business to the complainant, Taiwo Babatunde, and was linked to the defendant.

The prosecutor said the defendant and his other accomplices, who are still at large, promised to supply some goods to the woman for her to sell.

Ogu also alleged that the complainant paid N1.2 million into the defendant’s account and since then all efforts to get her goods failed.

“The case was reported at the police station, the defendant was tracked and arrested,” he said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until August 17 for mention.