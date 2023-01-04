Herbalist dies during sex romp with pastor’s wife inside hotel + Photos

A popular herbalist in Ekiti State, Fadayomi Kehinde, aka Ejiogbe, has reportedly died during a sex romp with the wife of a pastor inside an hotel in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He reportedly lodged at a hotel with a woman said to be the wife of a shepherd of a white garment church in the same town.

This was on January 2, 2023.

During the love making session,Kehinde reportedly slumped and died.

The lady then shouted for help.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Associates of the late native doctor were alleged to have attributed his death to magun, a local charm placed on married women by their husbands to harm lovers who sleep with them.

The aggrieved supporters of the late herbalist were said to have stormed the church where the husband of the lady is the shepherd and vandalised it in anger.

The married woman has reportedly been arrested and is being held in protective custody by the police to facilitate investigation and also to protect her from the angry youths.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue of the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital in Ikere.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, said the police received a report from a hotel staff and they attended the scene where the body of the deceased was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead.

Abutu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said he could not confirm if Kehinde was a herbalist.

But he confirmed that the lady involved had been invited for questioning.



