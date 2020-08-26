Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has agreed his new six year contract worth up to £120,000 a week.

The 23-year-old has been in training at Carrington ahead of his call-up to the England squad on Tuesday and United have taken the opportunity to accelerate talks over a new long-term deal.

They wanted to reward his progress after a stand-out season on loan at Sheffield United and tie him down to the club until June 2025 with the option for a further year.

Henderson said: “The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that.

“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group.

“The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

“I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club.

“Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead.”