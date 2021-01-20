A Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a father of 15 children, Sunday Danladi to 18 months imprisonment for illegal possession of eight kilogrammes of Indian hemp.

The judge, Justice Dorcas Agishi, however, gave the convict, Danladi, 32, an option of N250,000 fine.

Danladi was arrested was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020 by NDLEA Officers in his village in Langtang North LGA of Plateau.

“The accused, who is a father of 15 have only succeeded at attempting to mislead his children into a bad habit.

“And this court is only lenient with him because his defense counsel pleaded on his behalf.

“I don’t know how you will feel if you see your children dealing in hard drugs that destroy lives of innocent people.

“And here you are, a father indulging in it. You should do something reasonable to take care of your family than this criminal act,” Justice Agishi told the convict.

The NDLEA prosecution Counsel, Uche Chukwu, had told the court that the convict was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020 at Kamshi Village of Langtang North LGA of Plateau with 8 kg of Indian hemp.

Chukwu said the offence is contrary to section 19 of NDLEA Act CAP 30 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (as amended).

The prosecution counsel had called an NDLEA Exhibit Officer, Etsu Daniel, as witness, who testified and tendered four documents and the Indian hemp, contained in a bag, as exhibits against the convict.