Help! Something will happen to Kunle Afolayan on 12.04.2025, by Wale Ojo-Lanre

I don’t know whether you know him, but something significant is about to happen in the life of Kunle Afolayan, the enigmatic creative genius redefining Nigerian cinema.

I am neither a prophet nor a seer, but as a journalist, my profession has endowed me with a form of clairvoyance. It would be remiss of me not to inform the world about this forthcoming event.

In the vast landscape of global cinema, where artistic brilliance meets cultural storytelling, a few names shine with an almost mythical aura—visionaries like Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, and Akira Kurosawa. In Nigeria, one name stands shoulder to shoulder with such global icons: Kunle Afolayan—a prodigy, a force of nature, and an enigma in the creative industry.

Born into the legendary lineage of Adeyemi Afolayan, the great Ade Love, one of Nigeria’s foundational pillars of theater and cinematography, Kunle Afolayan was not just an observer of his father’s craft—he was its destined inheritor. But true to the spirit of greatness, he did not merely ride on his father’s legacy; he reinvented it, redefined it, and resurrected it with a creative vision that has placed Nigerian cinema on the global map.

A Scholar of Culture, A Curator of Heritage

Kunle Afolayan is not a man of half measures. His passion for authenticity, history, and indigenous storytelling is ferocious, unrelenting, and awe-inspiring. While many in the film industry focus on fleeting trends, Kunle embarked on an intellectual and physical pilgrimage—a tour of over 240 cultural and tourism sites in South West Nigeria. This was not a mere sightseeing venture; it was an odyssey of knowledge, a deliberate journey to unearth the soul of Yoruba heritage and translate it into powerful cinematic experiences.

Humble yet determined, Kunle has built deep relationships with traditional rulers—Obas and chiefs—seeking wisdom from custodians of history to infuse his works with cultural authenticity.

His is not the loud, flamboyant creativity that seeks instant validation. Instead, he is the silent storm that reshapes landscapes without warning.

A man who honours his forebears

Kunle Afolayan understands that true greatness is rooted in history and built on the shoulders of those who came before. Unlike many who seek to overshadow their predecessors, Kunle bows in respect to his forebears—the legends who paved the way in Nigerian theater and cinematography.

He actively engages the veterans of the industry, not out of mere courtesy but out of deep-seated reverence and an understanding that their wisdom, experience, and mastery are goldmines of knowledge. From actors to directors, from scriptwriters to cultural historians, Kunle seeks them out, collaborates with them, and ensures they remain relevant in the evolving film industry.

This is not a one-sided affair; Kunle does not just learn from them—he empowers them. His film projects have consistently featured industry greats, ensuring that their legacies live on, while also creating a bridge for the new generation to learn from the masters. This mutually beneficial relationship strengthens the very fabric of Nollywood, creating an ecosystem where experience meets innovation, and tradition meets modernity.

If there is one “problem” with Kunle Afolayan, it is his unyielding insistence on excellence—a commitment so absolute that it unsettles mediocrity. He demands professionalism, ethics, and discipline in an industry often tempted by shortcuts. Like Martin Scorsese, who refuses to compromise on the artistry of filmmaking, Kunle ensures that every frame, every scene, and every dialogue in his movies carry the weight of purpose.

His ability to create something from nothing—to weave stories that breathe life, pulse with history, and resonate beyond borders—is the hallmark of an unparalleled creative intellect. This is why his films do not just entertain; they educate, enlighten, and immortalize.

He is a legacy of masterpieces .Kunle Afolayan’s filmography is a cathedral of storytelling brilliance, each work a masterpiece that cements his place among the world’s best:

The Figurine (Araromire) – A supernatural thriller that revolutionized Nollywood’s narrative style.

October 1 – A gripping historical drama that mirrors Alfred Hitchcock’s precision in suspense storytelling.

Citation – A socially relevant film tackling sexual harassment, earning international acclaim.

Also Read

Aníkúlápó – A cultural epic that revived the grandeur of Yoruba mythology on the global stage, drawing comparisons to epics like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Like Quentin Tarantino’s boldness, Christopher Nolan’s intricate storytelling, and Francis Ford Coppola’s attention to cinematic grandeur, Kunle Afolayan has etched his name among the visionaries who dare to dream beyond the ordinary.

He is a workhorse of humongous energy

Describing Kunle Afolayan as industrious would be an understatement. He is a tireless horse galloping at the speed of passion, driven not just by personal ambition but by a greater vision—to elevate Nigerian cinema and cultural tourism to unprecedented heights.

His creative genius is not self-serving. A mentor, a guide, and a bridge for the next generation, Kunle is deeply invested in nurturing emerging talents, ensuring that the fire he carries does not die with him but spreads into a wildfire of creative revolution.

This cool, collected, and calculative soul is up to something—something seismic, something historic. A project that will not only upstage but uplift the cultural tourism landscape of South West Nigeria.

With the tenacity of a warrior and the mind of a sage, Kunle Afolayan is about to unveil yet another masterpiece—not in celluloid form but in a physical transformation of a jungle into an eldorado.

Watch Out!

On 12th April

The grand inauguration of KAP Film Village and Resort Igbojaiye, Oyo State

Post Views: 17