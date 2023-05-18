Heirs Life CEO calls on retirees to adopt annuity as retirement income

At the recently concluded Retirement Readiness Workshop organised by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), charged employees of the Lagos State Government to adopt Annuity Plans as a pension-regulated option that pays a stream of regular income throughout one’s retirement life. The event was held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking on the topic “Annuities: What They Are, The Types, How They Work,” Onifade emphasised the significance of subscribing to a holistic retirement planning that provides financial backing throughout life for peace of mind and a comfortable future. He also stressed the necessity of being prepared for retirement, while sharing Annuity options available to retirees.

He said, “At Heirs Life Assurance, we recognise the need for individuals to secure their financial future and we believe that our Heirs Life Annuity Plan offers a robust solution that aligns with your retirement goals.”

The NIA Retirement Readiness Workshop provided a platform for the intending retirees to enhance their knowledge and better prepare for retirement.

The Heirs Life Annuity Plan is designed to provide individuals with a steady stream of income during retirement, ensuring financial security and peace of mind. With flexible options tailored to meet diverse needs, the plan offers a reliable solution for retirees seeking financial stability in their post-working years.

Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA) is a specialist life insurance company that is challenging traditional insurance with 21st-century digital tools and technology to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible financial security plans to individuals and businesses.

Heirs Life Assurance is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence in 24 countries across 4 continents.