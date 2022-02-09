Heirs Life Assurance unveils pension-regulated Annuity Plan

A Specialist digital life insurance firm, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) has unveiled an awareness campaign for its pension-regulated Annuity Plan, promising retirees a steady income for as long as they live.

HLA Managing Director, Niyi Onifade, in a press statement disclosed that the firm’s partnerships with different organizations are testimimony to the confidence regulators and other stakeholders have in the company’s capacity to fulfil its promises and its consistent delivery of service excellence.

The scheme HLA disclosed is premised for people to retire without financial worries as the plan pays policyholders a guaranteed pension for life.

Recall that the Lagos State Government last year, announced HLA as one of the few life insurance companies providing Annuity plan to its pensioners, demonstrating the government’s confidence in the company which was launched last year.

Since then, the company has partnered with several organisations to provide the Annuity plan to their employees.

The Chief operating officer of the firm said; “Pensioners have every reason to live life confidently as the Annuity Plan takes care of the worries of retirement, specifically, the uncertainty of the future. We are delighted to provide Annuity to pensioners in Nigeria. We consider this as a big win because it is an indication that our customers, regulators, and government agencies are confident in our promise of service excellence. At Heirs Life, we continue to address the specific needs of different audience segments in line with our mission to make insurance accessible to everyone.”

Speaking on the campaign, HLA Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, identified awareness as an important step to get more retirees signed onto this beneficial plan. “Everyone needs to understand the options open to them as they build their retirement plan. Hence, our campaign “The Fun Begins at Retirement” addresses the option of planning a wholesome retirement with the benefit of the Heirs Annuity Plan,” she said.

Heirs Annuity Plan pays retirees a steady amount, monthly or quarterly for as long as the annuitant lives. This way, the individual is assured of a great future even during retirement.

Apart from the Heirs Annuity plan, Heirs Life has also introduced a variety of interesting life assurance plans for different customers.

Heirs Life a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, has forged ahead to transform life insurance in Nigeria through its digital service delivery and by providing simple, quick, reliable, and accessible financial security plans to individuals and businesses.

Heirs Annuity plan can be purchased via the company’s website www.heirslifeassurance.com and other digital channels or through the company’s accredited representatives.