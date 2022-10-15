Heirs Insurance bags most outstanding female-centric insurance product award

Heirs Insurance Limited has bagged an award for the most outstanding female-centric insurance product of the year for its inclusive “Her Motor insurance” plan for women.

A statement by the insurer’s Communication Manager, Timileyin Adebiyi, announced the presentation of the award.

Adebiyi said it was conferred on the company at the 2022 Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards held in Lagos.

He said the theme of the conference was: “Breaking More Biases for A Sustainable Future.”

The statement said the award demonstrated HIL’s promises to be inclusive, while democratising access to insurance.

It said: “Her Motor insurance plan provides an all-inclusive protection and coverage for women and their vehicles, while they pursue their ambition and go about their daily lives.

“It promises a 24-hour road rescue during emergencies, vehicle repair, and medical support in the case of an accident, among other benefits.”

The Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said the insurance firm was honoured to receive the award.

Okpagu noted that Heirs Insurance was committed to offering more value to its customers and beyond, in line with its mission to improve lives.

“We are extremely proud of how ‘Her Motor insurance plan’ had been embraced by many women and how it clearly demonstrates our stance on putting people first,” she said.

Heirs Insurance is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings.