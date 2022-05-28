Heineken storms Benin for UEFA Champions League final

By the time the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League finals kick off today at 8pm, it is certain that lovers of the football game and the UCL in the historic city of Benin, Edo State will be in for a phenomenal viewing experience.

This will be courtesy of international premium lager beer, Heineken, the long-running sponsor of the UCL.

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital Bar, the viewing centre, ahead of the finals gained a facelift by integrating modern elements into the bar for a pleasurable viewing experience of the final battle of the 2021/2022 season between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

With aesthetics and comfort taking utmost priority, the UBTH Bar was expanded to include access to elements of the golf course while rebranding the bar to Heineken UBTH Bar.

This name change implies that all routine maintenance going forward will be carried out at the full expense of the brand.

Renovation of the facility comprised an introduction of a VIP area that will accommodate high profile individuals that seek bespoke entertainment.

The general sitting area wasn’t left out, though.

It went through a 360° remodeling, revamping its basic, out of date design into a more contemporary look that matches international standards.

This approach was also applied to the lounge area.

While these aforementioned segments pertain mostly to the interior viewing experience, the outdoor portion leveraged the beauty of the greenery that marks the golf course to impact a fantastic view.

Although a good portion of the bar was renovation focused, an entirely new upper deck was introduced to accommodate more people, while affording an overview of the stunning golf course.

Understandably, this refurbishment goes a long way to improving the viewing experiences, yet the Heineken brand has gone the extra mile to zhoosh the event of the finals by including mini-games to engage guests, sumptuous shows and cold refreshments, with energetic music that matches the spirit of the game.

Indeed, its aim to bring people together through the UCL was a well-articulated one, and this echoes in the sentiments shared by Senior Key Accounts Manager, East, Temidayo Adeifa.

Adeifa said: “Heineken/Nigerian Breweries is dedicated to delivering premium experiences to Nigerians. By introducing the Heineken UBTH Golf Bar, we hope to foster deep connections between Benin City residents with their loved ones as they spend quality time over Heineken beer in a relaxing environment.

“What other place is best to bring people together than in the heart of Benin and a serene environment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital Golf Course.”

Without any shred of doubt, Heineken has always prioritised top-quality experiences for its consumer by creating exciting events and activations to delight its fans and rewarding them with unforgettable moments that they treasure for a lifetime.

This innovation at the UBTH Bar further validates their case.