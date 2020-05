RelatedPosts No Content Available

Heerenveen have rejected a bid from a Chinese club for Chidera Ejuke.

The Nigerian winger had an excellent campaign for Heerenveen, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in 29 games.

The 22-year-old’s form has attracted interest from abroad, and Voetbal International is reporting that an unnamed Chinese club have had a €7 million bid rejected for the forward.

Heerenveen reportedly want double that amount for Ejuke, who has a contract until 2023.