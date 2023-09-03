HEDA urges Ribadu to probe  mismanagement of Nigeria Police Trust Fund

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a prominent anti-corruption organisation, has petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to launch an immediate investigation into allegations of mismanagement and corruption within the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

HEDA in a petition dated August 21, 2023, addressed to the NSA, expressed its deep concern over recent reports published by The Nation news online platform.

The reports detailed serious allegations of financial misconduct and misadministration within the NPTF.

The organization recalled that The Nation, the Goldstreet Associates, an Abuja-based human rights group, submitted a petition to President Bola Tinubu on August 15, 2023, outlining these accusations.

A press statement issued by HEDA revealed that: “The primary issues raised in the petition revolve around the alleged mishandling of funds designated for the Nigeria Police Force. HEDA contends that the trustees and administrators of the NPTF have operated without accountability, neglecting their duty to provide necessary funding, modern equipment, training, and welfare support for police personnel. This alleged mismanagement is particularly concerning given the ongoing security challenges confronting the nation.

READ ALSO:

“The NPTF plays a vital role in ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force possesses the resources and capabilities required to maintain law and order. However, these allegations suggest that the fund may not be effectively fulfilling its mandate, which is currently jeopardizing the nation’s security.

“The petition, signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, also points out that previous complaints regarding these allegations were lodged with both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). To comprehensively address this situation, the organization now calls on the National Security Adviser to initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations, prosecute those found guilty of corrupt practices, and recommend a restructuring of the NPTF’s leadership. A similar action was undertaken, through the ONSA, under president Buhari for the military leading to improved acquisition of equipment for the military in its fight against insurgents and also prosecution of those found to have abused their offices.

“Additionally, HEDA urges the NSA to advise President Bola Tinubu to consider disbanding the current trustees and administrators of the NPTF and appointing new leadership to ensure that the body effectively fulfills its statutory function.

“The petition concludes with a plea for prompt action, underlining the urgency of addressing these allegations to safeguard the Nigeria Police Force’s proper functioning and the nation’s overall security”.

The organisation pointed out that it anticipated to review the petition and take the necessary steps to address the concerns raised by it, adding that Nigerian public and international observers will closely monitor developments in the matter as the nation grapples with pressing security challenges.