Derek Chisora has teamed up with new trainer Buddy McGirt ahead of next month’s crucial heavyweight clash against Joseph Parker.

Chisora faces former WBO champion Parker on May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and respected American McGirt will now oversee the British contender’s preparations.

Announcing his trainer on social media, Chisora wrote: “Building on the team, preparing for war!”

McGirt most recently trained Sergey Kovalev, the former WBO light-heavyweight champion, and also previously guided the career of Sky Sports expert Matthew Macklin.

Parker has also revamped his training camp, bringing in Tyson Fury’s coach Andy Lee after the New Zealander amicably split from long-term cornerman Kevin Barry.

“I think it’s exciting to see how it plays out,” Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports.

“We’ve heard good things about Andy. The two of them will spend a bit of time together and get to know each other.

“(Parker) He’s excited about freshening things up a bit and maybe learning some new things, in a new environment.

“He had a wonderful run together with Kevin Barry and became world champion, but now it’s time for a new chapter.”