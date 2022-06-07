Heavy traffic hits Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A heavy traffic on Tuesday morning hit the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Our correspondent, who was also stuck in the traffic along Berger to Power area, gathered that the traffic was caused by a road repair ongoing at the Otedola area of the highway.

The traffic, which was at first only on the Ibadan-Lagos lane, was gradually spreading to its twin Lagos-Ibadan route, as some commuters were beginning to ply one way.

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other commuters also noted the repair along the Otedola area of the road as cause of the traffic.

As of the time of filing this report, both lanes were almost on standstill.