There was heavy security at the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday began moves to impeach the Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi.

The lawmakers served Ajayi with the notice of impeachment on Monday, accusing him of gross misconduct.

The Deputy Governor had come under fire since he dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, he has since gone to court to bar the lawmakers from removing him from office.