Heavy rain affects earthquake victims in Turkey

Heavy rain in south-eastern Turkey has taken over the tents of earthquake victims worsening the challenges faced by homeless people.

DHA news agency reported Tuesday that in İskenderun – Hatay province, pictures showed puddles and mud around the tents.

Opposition politician, Canan Kaftancıoğlu shared a video on Twitter showing a woman crying and trying to force water out of her tent with a slider mop.

Kaftancıoğlu said that people were still not housed in shipping containers as promised more than a month after the earthquake.

She also said there were even still people who did not have tents.

“After the disaster, the disaster still continues.”

The earthquakes in the Syrian-Turkish border region five weeks ago killed more than 48,000 people in Turkey alone.

Thousands are homeless and sheltered in emergency shelters such as tents.

The tents are to be gradually replaced by container cities.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has y promised to rebuild houses in the earthquake region within a year.

Election campaigning is currently under way in Turkey, with citizens voting for a new Parliament and President on May 14.