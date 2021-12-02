Heavy casualty as troops pound Boko Haram, ISWAP in Buni Yadi

The Nigerian Army says the troops of of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai have again inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in a fierce battle at Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the feat was achieved on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists, who frantically attempted to gain access into Buni Yadi, met stiff resistance from troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, supported by the Nigerian Air Force component.

He added that personnel of the Nigerian Police also supported the troops who gallantly fought and overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower.

According to him, the ferocious battle forced the criminals to withdraw in different directions having suffered heavy losses.

He said: “Several gun trucks with their occupants were taken out by the troops. Preliminary battle damage assessment revealed the precision with which Air and Land troops engaged the terrorists destroying their gun trucks.

“Exploitation is still ongoing by troops to take out fleeing remnants of the terrorists.”

Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, had commended the troops for the operational exploit.

“He also charged them to sustain the current operational tempo to deny the criminals freedom of action,” he said.