Eddie Hearns has disclosed that Anthony Joshua will be ready for his title defence against Kubrat Pulev, despite suffering from knee injury.

The experienced promoter said the heavyweight champion will recover in time from the knee injury he sustained in training to face the Bulgarian for the IBF title.

Joshua was spotted with a brace over his left knee and walking with crutches when he attended the Black Lives Matter protest last week.

Hearns has now dismissed the reports that the boxer could need surgery to correct the knee problem.

He told Sky Sports: “When you’re on crutches with your leg in a brace, it is never great, but it’s not something that will affect his 2020 career or his career at all.

“He will have [the brace] on for three or four weeks just to make sure he is good to go to resume training.

“He tweaked the inside of his knee.

“He’s had scans.

“No surgery, so that’s good news.

“He’s got to make sure he doesn’t do any running or heavy work over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, the unification bouts between Joshua and Fury might not hold in the UK.

Reports coming from UK tabloids suggested that the first of the two fights could hold abroad, while there is a possibility of staging the second fight on home soil.

Both heavyweight boxers agreed on financial terms for two fights in 2021 to decide an undisputed champion.