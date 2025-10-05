Healthcare heroes in spotlight as Dove Awards 2025 voting enters final phase

Prestigious ceremony set to honour excellence and innovation across Nigeria’s health sector on December 5.

The race to honor Nigeria’s most outstanding healthcare contributors has intensified as public voting for the Dove Healthcare Awards 2025 enters its final two weeks, with the deadline set for October 17, 2025.

The third edition of the prestigious awards, themed “Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Healthcare,” will culminate in a grand ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organized by the Dove Healthcare Foundation, established in 2017, the awards have become the premier platform for recognizing exceptional contributions by healthcare professionals, institutions, benefactors, and policymakers who have advanced healthcare delivery in Nigeria and beyond.

With nominations officially closed, the voting phase now allows the public and healthcare stakeholders to participate in selecting the most deserving honorees across multiple award categories.

The democratic process underscores the foundation’s commitment to transparency and community involvement in recognising healthcare excellence.

The awards have consistently attracted high-profile winners including individuals, institutions, and government agencies demonstrating excellence and innovation in healthcare. It seeks to establish credibility within Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem.

Recent honorees include prominent figures such as Emeritus Professor Ayodele Falase, former University of Ibadan Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Cardiology, and Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, UCH Chief Medical Director and Professor of Medicine, who received the Healthcare Award of Excellence.

The 2023 and 2024 editions recognized diverse contributions across the healthcare spectrum. Media organizations like Nigerian Tribune Newspaper and NTA Network received Outstanding Media Awards for their healthcare reporting, while institutions such as the University College Hospital, Ibadan earned recognition as the Most Outstanding Tertiary Healthcare Provider of the Year.

The awards span various categories, celebrating achievements in healthcare management, medical technology, pharmaceutical innovation, and specialized services.

Recent winners include Fidson Healthcare as the Most Outstanding Pharmaceutical Company of the Year 2024, succeeding Swipha, which held the title in 2023.

Healthcare infrastructure and specialized services have also been prominently featured, with Caroline Medical Centre Abuja winning the Most Outstanding Dialysis Centre of the Year Award, Cynard Eye, Port Harcourt, receiving the Most Outstanding Eye Care Service Provider of the Year Award, and St. Ives Specialist Hospital, Lagos, recognized as the Most Outstanding Fertility Hospital of the Year.

The awards extend recognition to government initiatives, with the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (2023) and Delta State Contributory Health Commission (2024) receiving awards for excellence in health insurance schemes, highlighting the growing importance of universal health coverage in Nigeria. Demonstrating the awards’ expanding reach, the 2024 edition included international recognition, with Ebury Court Care Services from the United Kingdom receiving the Most Outstanding Healthcare Team of the Year award, with the Managing Director, Mrs Rachael Abe who was present to receive the award, showcasing the global perspective of Nigerian healthcare excellence.

NIPRO Medical Europe, the renowned manufacturer of NIPRO Dialysis Machines and a leading provider of medical consumables was honored with the Most Outstanding Dialysis Equipment Manufacturing Company of the Year Award for 2024. The prestigious recognition was conferred by the Dove Healthcare Awards in acknowledgment of NIPRO’s continued innovation, quality, and excellence in dialysis technology and patient care.

The award was initially received in Nigeria by the NIPRO Medical Nigeria executive team. The formal presentation ceremony was officially presented to the European management team at the NIPRO Medical Europe Headquarters in Mechelen, Belgium. In a symbolic handover, the NIPRO Nigeria executives delivered the award, joined by the Dove Healthcare Awards project coordinator, Dr. Bola Otegbayo, who was in Europe at the time and participated in the presentation to the European leadership.

Healthcare stakeholders and the public are encouraged to participate in the voting process before the October 17 deadline. The awards promise not only to celebrate current achievements but also to inspire renewed commitment toward advancing healthcare frontiers in Nigeria and across Africa.

Detailed information about voting procedures and award categories is available on the foundation’s website at www.dovehealthcareawards.org.

The Dove Healthcare Awards 2025 continues the foundation’s mission of fostering excellence in healthcare while building a platform that connects healthcare professionals, institutions, and stakeholders committed to improving health outcomes across the continent.