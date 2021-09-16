Health workers’ recruitment: Lagos restates commitment to merit

The Lagos State government has warned unqualified applicants to steer clear of the health workers’ recruitment exercise being conducted by the Health Service Commission or risk arrest and possible jail term.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun, gave the warning on Thursday after meeting with some shortlisted candidates ahead of their Computer Based Test at a CBT centre in Maryland, Lagos.

He said due diligence and investigation would be conducted on the application and credentials of all applicants at every stage of the exercise, stressing that only qualified candidates would be employed.

He said: “The health sector is a sensitive sector where we cater for lives. As such, we have no tolerance for quackery and malpractices where human lives are involved.

“Any candidate who applied for any of the advertised positions and hoping to get employed to the state public service with fake, forged or doctored credentials should rethink their decision and opt out now while they can or risk being caught and made to face the law.

“Even after this exercise, we will continue with our due diligence for shortlisted and employed candidates. This we have been doing in collaboration with all the health professional bodies and associations, including through our regulatory agencies.”

Eniayewun also disclosed that the Health Service Commission in partnership with various health professional bodies and associations is currently carrying out professional staff audit and verification exercise for all health workers in the state as part of its zero tolerance for quackery and malpractices.

He disclosed that the state government through the professional audit and verification exercise recently uncovered and arrested an employee, Olufunke Adegbenro, who was employed as a nurse and deployed to Isolo General Hospital three months ago by the Health Service Commission.

He explained that Adegbenro was caught during one of the audit and verification exercises carried out by HSC in partnership with National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

“Adegbenro has been practising with fake certificates and professional licence. She forged a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomosho, a National Youth Service discharge certificate, a registered Nurse Certificate and practicing license of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“Her appointment has been terminated and she has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and prosecution. We hope this will serve as a deterrent to other quacks,” Eniayewun said.

While assuring that the Health Service Commission would continue to ensure that only qualified human resources are employed and deployed to state-owned health facilities, the Permanent Secretary said government would not relent in its efforts of providing quality health care services to teeming Lagosians through highly motivated professionals.