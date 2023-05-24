Trending
R&D Health

Health workers protest in Abuja, threaten strike

Hassan MuazBy Updated:1 Comment

Health workers on Wednesday protested in the Federal Capital Territory with a threat to embark on an indefinite strike from midnight if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands.

The workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Workers’ Union are demanding the payment of hazard allowance, an adjustment in the Consolidated Health Salary Structure as done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

They are also demanding an end to the discrimination in the health industry among others.

Details later…

