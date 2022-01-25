Health union calls FG to actualize circular on pharmacists’ consultant cadre

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has called on Federal Government (FG) to ensure implementation of the circular on pharmacists’ consultant cadre.

In its letter signed by NUAHP General Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the Union demanded immediate and full implementation of the circular with Reference Number: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T3 issued on 13th September, 2020, conveying the approval of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre.

NUAHP expressed concerned over the refusal of some Chief Executive Officers of certain Federal Health Institutions to comply with the implementation of the Circular.

The Union therefore urged the National Council on Establishment to intervene by ensuring the immediate and full implementation of the Circular in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice.

According to the letter, “Most worrisome also is the latest attempt by the Federal Ministry of Health to sponsor a memo to the next meeting of the National Council on Establishment seeking clarification on the implementation of the Pharmacists Consultant Cadre.

“NUAHP views this action as a further attestation to obviously perceived prejudices from the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) using the Federal Ministry of Health to drive draconian and suppressive action. This move is targeted to oppress and suppress the growth and skills of other healthcare professionals.

“This unfortunate development is already heating up the health sector which in recent times has witnessed relatively calm industrial relations atmosphere due to President Mohammadu Buhari’s favourable disposition to the welfare of health workers, most especially the approval of new hazard allowance and payment of withheld salaries including the ongoing process to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

“This present atmosphere should not be jeopardized by self-seeking individuals whom in pursuance of their parochial interest continue to act in manners alien to international best practices.”