The Federal Ministry of Health has committed to do all that is within its power to strengthen its Supply Chain mechanism in order to improve service delivery to the end consumers.

The Director, Food and Drugs Services in the Ministry, Fubara Chukwu, gave the assurance while speaking at the launch of The Global Fund Malaria funded Strategic Training Executive Programme for senior government executives in Abuja.

Chukwu said the launch of the programme would provide an avenue for Ministries of Health Leaders to change their attitude on how supply chain works.

He said: “It is our hope that the launch of this strategic training executive programme (STEP) initiative will give an opportunity to participants for a change in mindset and how we conduct supply chain business so that we provide services that are delivered in a qualitative manner at a cost that is competitive in the most efficient and effective manner.”

Speaking further, Chukwu stated that the programme would lead to the provision of better services in the country.

He said: “As you all interact and discuss on issues that will improve health services in our country, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Health I thank all our development partners for the financial and technical support so far.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC Nigeria), Azuka Okeke, said the programme was not aimed at changing the leadership practices, but rather to bridge the gaps that evolved due to the new strategic thrust of the Ministry.

She said: “The purpose of this programme is not to change the leadership practices of the public health supply chain, it is rather to fill the gaps that developed as a result of the new strategic thrust of the FMOH.”

Furthermore, Okeke highlighted the objective of the Programme: “NPSCMP plans to support states to transform their supply chains to function effectively like commercial businesses and then integrate the operations with the public health programmes.

“This programme is therefore intended to complement existing leadership skills with private sector resources needed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the public sector.”

The Chairman, Board of Director of ARC Nigeria, Wale Adedeji, said more innovative programmes aimed at improving health indices in the country are coming on board following the progression of ARC Nigeria from a project to a full entity ready to stand on its own.

Those in attendance included Training Facilitators from UNOCASA, National Tuberculosis Control Programme officer, Officials from the National Malaria Elimination Programme and the National Product Supply Chaim Management Programme and Senior Government Officials from Adamawa, Yobe and Katsina States.