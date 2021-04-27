The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Tuesday said that the deployment of solar power grid to 200 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and 104 Unity Schools would be completed in 12 months.

Austin Asoluka, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Power, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

The minister said that the ‘Energy for All – Mass Rural Electrification’ programme would be delivered by the Ministry of Power through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

According to him, the programme is funded from the Federal Government appropriation.

“The programme, which is under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), is to support the country’s economic recovery, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

On the component of the project, Mamman stated that solar power mini-grids would be deployed to 200 PHCs with the provision of solar-powered street lights to the host communities.

He said that at the 104 unity schools, government would distribute Solar Home Systems (SHS) while providing solar-powered street lights within the campuses.

“Upon completion, the programme will enable job creation, improve energy access and help the federal government to attain 30 per cent of renewable energy contributing to the power sources by 2030.

“The REA is advancing processes with the World Bank financing under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) to close the energy gap in the health sector.

“Through this, the Agency will deploy hybrid solar power solutions to 100 secondary and tertiary health facilities which have also served as isolation and treatment centres,” Mamman said.