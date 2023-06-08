Health Agency distributes school uniforms to indigent pupils in Ondo

The Ondo State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, on Monday distributed school uniforms to 25 indigent pupils of some primary schools in Akure.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, while distributing the items, said some of the indigent pupils were discovered during routine school health sensitization visits carried out in the last academic term.

Akanbiemu, who was represented by Public Health Nurse in the agency, Mercy Bello, stated that it was embarrassing that some of the beneficiaries were without school uniforms.

The Permanent Secretary said that the gesture was part of the corporate social responsibilities of the agency and also in the spirit of helping the needy.

He added that some of them put on tattered school uniforms which he said had brought an inferiority complex to the psyche of the pupils.

Akanbiemu explained that some staff of the agency and himself therefore made personal donations for onward transmission to the affected school authorities to quickly purchase the needed uniforms.

The permanent secretary, who appreciated other donors, said that efforts are in the pipeline to extend the gesture to other primary schools in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, two of the beneficiaries, Ibrahim Dada and Ologbon Ebunoluwa, of St. Andrews’ Primary School, Isikan, said they hardly ate at home.

They expressed their joy of being integrated into the school properly with the uniforms, adding that there was no hope before the intervention since their parents could not afford the uniforms.

Similarly, a 12-year-old Haruna Miracle of St. Francis’ Catholic Primary School, Oke-Padi, Akure, who could not hide his joy after putting on his new uniform, said he had taken to going to social functions and event centres to pick empty water bottles for sales to be able to buy writing materials for use in the school.

Appreciating the gesture, the Head Mistress of St. Andrews’ Primary School, Isikan, Deborah Akerele, and her counterpart from St Francis’ Catholic Primary School, Oke-Padi, Akure, Folasede Olorunfemi, described the gesture as first of its kind to come from government workers from any agency in the state.

The two school head teachers, who were highly elated and full of thanks to the agency, urged parents to show more interests and concerns about the education of their children and wards rather than buying Aso-ebi and gorgeous materials.

Aso ebi is a uniform family cloth, usually worn during funerals or family ceremonies.