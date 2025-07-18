Healing streams live services with Pastor Chris kicks off today

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris has returned, launching another extraordinary edition from today July 18, 2025.

Today also marks the beginning of the 14th edition of the three-day global event that transcends borders, languages, and limitations, bringing hope and divine healing to multitudes in need.

The programme kicks off at 2:00 pm (GMT+1) and promises an atmosphere charged with faith.

Registration is free and still ongoing at herald.healingstreams.tv. Participants are encouraged to indicate specific healing needs—whether for themselves or loved ones—when signing up to receive tailored guidance and preparation materials.

Broadcast live to billions around the world via herald.healingstreams.tv this edition is a divine appointment for anyone seeking a touch from God. Whether you’re believing God for healing, interceding for someone else, or longing for a deeper experience of God’s power, this is your moment.

“Dry bones will rise again. Dead organs, broken lives, impossible situations—everything will come alive at the Word of the Lord,” says the organising team. “This is more than a healing service—it’s a divine move of the Spirit flooding the world with the presence of God.”

Over the years, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services has produced hundreds of millions of inspiring testimonies—from terminal illnesses reversed to families restored, destinies transformed, and souls saved.

These miraculous accounts are undeniable evidence of the infallibility of God’s Word and the power in the name of Jesus Christ.

Among other things to expect at the three days event are; live, Spirit-filled healing ministrations by Pastor Chris, multilingual broadcasts, which is accessible worldwide, extraordinary music ministrations, Real-time miracles, deliverance, and salvation testimonies, revelatory teachings and insight from the Word of God and a tangible atmosphere of faith, hope, and transformation

As with previous editions, you can participate from anywhere—at home, church, hospital, or a Healing Center—using any device.

No matter your condition or location, the Healing Streams will reach you today and throughout this weekend if you dare to believe.

Testimonies of Transformation from the March Edition.

Moreen Xie from China battled gallstones, cervical spondylosis, and depression for over a decade. The emotional and physical toll left her hopeless—until she encountered the Healing Streams. As Pastor Chris ministered, the power of God surged through her body, and she was instantly healed of every affliction. Today, Moreen is free and full of joy. Glory to God!

Milica from Portugal was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that had spread to her pancreas, biliary ducts, mesenteric vein, and duodenum. Doctors gave little hope. But during the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, the power of God touched her. Every trace of the disease vanished, and today Milica is completely healed, vibrant, and boldly proclaiming the goodness of God.

Josch Billy from Uruguay suffered for years under severe anxiety and demonic oppression, enduring sleepless nights and constant panic attacks. But during the Healing Streams, the presence of God overwhelmed his space. As Pastor Chris ministered, he was instantly delivered. Josch’s mind was restored, peace returned, and his life was completely transformed.

You are therefore invited to watch the Healing Streams Live Healing Services – Streaming Now Worldwide.

As with every edition, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services are being broadcast live in every known language and major dialect, ensuring that language is no barrier to receiving a miracle.

Tune in now via: herald.healingstreams.tv, all Loveworld Networks, major local terrestrial TV and radio stations around the world.

Don’t miss this divine encounter. Your faith will be stirred, your expectations exceeded, and your testimony firmly established. Wherever you are—on any screen, in any language— The Healing Streams are flowing freely to you, healing power is reaching you. Get ready for a weekend of extraordinary miracles, unending joy, and supernatural breakthroughs.

For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call the following numbers:+27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).

