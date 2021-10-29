Healing Streams live healing services with Pastor Chris begins today

Hope rises for God’s divine touch for Billions of people across over 200 nations and territories of the world as the much-anticipated Global Online Crusade titled ‘Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris’ commences today Friday, October 29 and will run through to Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The October edition, which is the third phase of the online global phenomenon, will be held by 6 pm GMT+1 daily.

Hundreds of millions participants have registered from over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of virtual centres have also been set up, to enable people who are unable to gather in any physical centre to also participate from any part of the world.

Also, on sight viewing centers in various cities, communities and villages across those countries have also been put in place for participants.

The programme has put smiles on the faces of millions of people since its inception in September 2020, and more especially for the March and July 2021 editions.

One of the multiple testimonies was that of a lady identified as Roseline who appeared to have reached the end of her rope; she was suffering from mixed connective tissue disease and interstitial lung disease.

Both conditions left her bedridden, hooked up to an oxygen tank, and without any real hope of recovery but she received her healing during the Healing Services of

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.

However, Pastor Chris said there will be “lots and lots of testimonies” for the October edition of the healing service.

He added that “the world hasn’t seen anything yet!” in terms of what God will do in this edition.

The programme will be streamed live in over 4,000 languages, on the Healing Streams TV website (www.healingstreams.tv) and the Healing School Mobile App.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is a Special online programme designed by the Holy Spirit to bring divine healing to everyone that requires healing for their bodies.

However, to be part of the programme, one needs to register or visit www.healingstreams.tv/3days or www.healingstreams.tv/virtual and create a virtual healing center, to which you can invite friends and family to watch the Healing Services with you.