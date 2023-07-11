Heads of Military/Security Agencies: Two zones get 21 slots, three five

828 828

Of the 21 military, paramilitary and other allied security agencies in the country, only five have persons from the North Central, South East and South South as their Heads.

The development was confirmed in a research carried out by one of Nigeria’s credible online newspapers, PRNigeria.

Those headed by persons from the North Central, South East and South South are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service, Defence Intelligence Agency, Police Service Commission and Nigerian Navy.

In fact, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff, is the only officer from the South East holding any leadership position among the military and security agencies operating in the country.

But the North Central region has Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Controller General of the NSCDC; and Engr. Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu, the Controller General of the Fire Service.

The North West and South West, according to the PRNigeria analysis, got the lion’s share of the Heads of the 21 agencies.

No fewer than 12 persons from the two geopolitical zones are steering the affairs of various military and security outfits, together with oversight and emergency response agencies.

Those representing the Northwest are seven.

They include the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar; Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa; Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Board Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed; and Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Mustapha Habib.

On the other hand, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Carol Wura-Ola Adepoju; Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi; and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Olufunmileyi Owasanoye, all hail from the South West.

The North East, with four of its “sons” piloting the affairs of four security-allied agencies, trails the South West, which has five.

They include Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, from Adamawa State; Brigadier General Buba Marwa, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, also from Adamawa State; Abdulkarim Chukkol, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, from Borno State; and Dauda Ali Biu, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission.

Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Intelligence, and Solomon Arase, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, are the only South South indigenes leading two out of the 21 security-allied agencies identified by PRNigeria.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria reports that 10 out of the 21 Security Heads are yet to be confirmed as the substantive helmsmen of the agencies under review in their special report.

They are presently working on acting capacities.

But the other 11 have long been confirmed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who appointed them.

Asked if the “lopsided” spread of security agencies Heads to the country’s geopolitical zones matters in the fight against insecurity, Dr. Araka Okolieaboh, a Strategic Trend Analyst and Energy Security Consultant, begged to disagree.

Notwithstanding the composition of the recent appointments of security chiefs based on religion, tribe and region, Okolieaboh, who is also a Research Fellow in Defence and Strategic Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, maintained that the strategic importance of merit should be first considered.

Dr. Okolieaboh however, said: “I am not surprised that the North West region got the highest number, which I attribute to her long-time involvement in mainstream politics and her strategic implantation, plans to maintain the top have always given her leverage over other regions, also considering her size and population as well as her interest in those areas of service delivery is a good explanation why they should get that number.

“Politics, from my observation, is all about who gets what, when and how.

“For the South East that got the lowest, one can also view that from the lens of political participation.

“Our survey indicates that young men from the South East region will rather go in for entrepreneurship and other private sector engagement rather than serve for 25 years before getting to the peak of their careers if you check the number of applications into the Nigerian Police Force from the region between 2019 and 2022.

“It is also important to note that any regime will want to work with those whose inclinations and interests are geared towards nation-building and national security stability.

“While the numbers of appointments that went to the South West and the North East are expected from our trend analysis and historical dialectics, however, the North Central and the South South have often been considered based on availability and political participation.”

Download the Table on Head of Military-Security Sector in Nigeria and States of Origin: https://prnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2023/07/Heads-Military-Security-Sector.pdf

