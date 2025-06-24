Heads of federal establishments in Anambra seek for police  protection

Heads of federal establishments in Anambra have met with the Police in the state to develop strategies on how to protect their facilities.

The meeting came after two persons died, another two abducted and four others injured in an alleged cult war on June 19 in Oko village, Orumba-North Local Government Area of the state, being host community to the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga made this known in a statement in Awka on Tuesday.

Ikenga said that the meeting aims to develop plans to address specific security challenges in Oko, especially around the Polytechnic and other Federal Government facilities in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu on June 23 received the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Dr Chioma Amuzie and the Head of Federal Establishments in Anambra state, Chijoke Okechukwu in his office at the Anambra Police Command headquarters, Awka.

“Their visit aims to jointly develop plans to specific security challenges in Oko, especially around the polytechnic and other federal government facilities in the state,” Ikenga said.

Ikenga said that during their interaction, the CP sought greater cooperation from the Management of the Polytechnic to help the police serve them better.

He regretted the unfortunate incident of June 19, which revealed how suspected armed criminals operating with a motorcycle and black Lexus 350 SUV without a plate number, started shooting indiscriminately at the Total Junction wounding four persons including a lady.

The suspected hoodlums also shot two persons dead, abducted two others at the Tipper Junction Oko, before they fled the scene.

In their responses, Amuzie and Okechukwu thanked the police for their prompt response at the scene of the incident as it prevented further loss of life and property.

They pledged to assist the police to step up surveillance and provide necessary information for security agencies, especially in the ongoing investigation of the incident.

The police spokesman said that the meeting demonstrates the CP’s proactive approach to security and community engagement in order to achieve a safe environment.

