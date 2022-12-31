Head, PDP PCC storms Rivers for meeting with Wike, Ortom

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has met with the Rivers and Benue States Governors, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom.

The Chairman of the PDP PCC met with the duo at Rumueprikon, Rivers State home of Wike in Obio-Akpor on Saturday.

The meeting is coming a day after members of the G5 returned from another meeting in the United Kingdom, where initial reports had it that they met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Both Wike and Tinubu have denied having had such a meeting.

But speaking after Saturday’s meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike said: “Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends.

“Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship.

“We may different political affiliation or thinking, that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us.”

Udom said: “Actually, this is the season of love.

“Within this period, if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted.

“I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate: brotherly love, friendship.

“And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Ortom told newsmen after the meeting: “We are going into 2022 and we shared among ourselves how can we best add value to our government, how can we best add value to our people, how can we do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.

“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we looked at it and said look let’s forgive one another and move forward.

“They are private issues.”