The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church died on Friday, two weeks after he was hospitalised with coronavirus, the SPC said in a statement.

The 90-year-old Patriarch Irinej tested positive on November 5 days after attending the funeral of another SPC cleric, Metropolite Amfilohije, in Montenegro.

Health protocols were largely ignored during the massive two-day ceremony for Amfilohije, who also died after contracting coronavirus.

Thousands were crowded together, many without masks as they walked by the open casket, with some even kissing the corpse.

dpa/NAN.