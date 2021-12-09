Head of Police Chambers conferred with prestigious SAN rank

Assistant Commissioner of Police Simon Asamber Lough, the Head of Chambers, Legal Section of the Nigeria Police Force, has been conferred with the prestigious and covetous rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, conferred the Police Officer and 71 others with the SAN rank.

The conferment was done on Wednesday in Abuja.

The elevation of Lough comes on the heels of his outstanding contribution to the development of law in Nigeria, in addition to his enviable feats in the legal profession.

Lough, described as a Police prosecutor par excellence by the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, was appointed as a Cadet Officer (ASP) into the service of the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2000.

Twenty-one years down the line in Public Service, ACP Lough has served in various departments of the Force, including the Legal Section, and held national positions on implementing legal policies for the country.

Notable amongst his contributions and achievements is his record of securing over 100 convictions of cases of armed robbery, murder, rape, financial crimes, amongst others.

He also successfully defended several high-profile cases and got 33 judgments at the Court of Appeal and seven at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

These achievements have earned him several commendations and awards within and outside Nigeria.

With his investiture to the rank of SAN, he is the first serving member of the NPF and any other uniform agency in Nigeria to attain the feat in the legal profession.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, while congratulating the legal luminary and cop on his investiture to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, noted that the achievement is a testament to his exemplary hard work, dedication, tenacity and affirmation to the age long maxim that ‘hard work truly pays’.

The IGP further charged the Officer to consider the accomplishment as a platform that should propel him towards the fulfillment of other lofty goals and more professional services to the NPF in particular and the Nation in general.