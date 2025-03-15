He abandoned me’ — Singer Asake’s alleged father cries for help 

A Nigerian man, Fatai Odunsi, has gone viral after taking to social media to solicit financial assistance with claims alleging that he is the father of Nigerian singer Asake.

Odunsi, who spoke in a now viral video, revealed that he recently suffered a stroke, expressing frustration over what he described as neglect from the singer.

The elderly man alleged that he has not seen Asake since his health deteriorated and that the singer has refused to answer his calls.

“I am the father to Asake who is singing. The last time I saw him was when this thing happened to me on March 29, 2022,” he said.

“He does not pick up my calls anytime I call him. Now I have become tired. I have been looking for this my brother and I recently met with him.”

In the footage, Odunsi was accompanied by a man identified as Sonibare, who claimed to be his brother.

Sonibare stated that he had obtained Odunsi’s consent before bringing his situation to social media, urging Nigerians to offer their support.

“As I said earlier, his name is Fatai Odunsi. He is the one who gave birth to Asake whom every one of us knows as Ololade Mr Money.

“We need the help of Nigerians because he is now broke,” Sonibare said.

“I have done the best I could as a person. That is why I am coming to you Nigerians to come to our aid. Whatever amount you can give, even if it is N1, please help him out. I do not want him to die young. We all will not die young too.

“I am not just doing what I am doing. I sought permission from him before doing it. He has been looking for me for a while to put him on social media.

“We needed to come to the public to ask for help because we no longer have the money.”

