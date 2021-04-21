The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in partnership with the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has developed and launched Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for flagship Digitalisation Project.

The partnership between the two has heralded the development and handing over of twenty-six (26) documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) manuals to the OHCSF and the Federal Civil Service by the Africa Initiative for Governance for all processes carried out in the office.

The SOPs are globally recognised as manuals that apply step-by-step instructions compiled by an organisation to assist its personnel perform their operational tasks accurately and effectively.

The handing over ceremony which took place on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 in Abuja was well attended by Directors, AIG team, SOPs champions in the OHCSF and the press.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed that the main objective of SOPs is to develop an effective system that complies with industry-specific regulations and standards to significantly reduce or avoid operational errors as well as unwanted work variations.

According to Dr Yemi Esan, the adoption of SOPs will ensure efficient, effective, and productive civil service, adding that for a dynamic civil service to be achieved, it was pertinent to have laid down standards of operation. She commended the departmental champions for their commitment and assiduous input that made the actualization of the SOPs a reality.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, “The real issue is how fast we are able to get the entire Nigerian Government and not just the civil service to document its operating procedures in this way, and then going further to obtain ISO 9001:2015 certification, and finally digitalising all civil service functions and operations”

Aig-Imoukhuede further explained that the new process will enable users of government service to interact with the service through official websites instead of the current inefficient paper-based method.