Belgian winger Eden Hazard faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in Real Madrid’s 2-1 home defeat to Alaves on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has featured in just six matches this campaign amid injury issues and a positive coronavirus test last month.

The Daily Mail reports that Hazard, who was forced off after just 28 minutes, underwent an ultrasound test the following day which proved inconclusive and Real Madrid have since confirmed the extent of the winger’s injury.

“Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” a club statement said.

Since his initial £88 million move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019, Hazard has been sidelined for 35 matches in total and that figure is set to rise with the announcement of another injury blow.

Hazard will be absent for the final two Champions League matches, including Tuesday night’s trip to Shakhtar Donetsk as well as this Saturday’s La Liga visit to Sevilla and the derby with Atletico Madrid on December 12.