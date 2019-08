Eden Hazard has taken the No 7 shirt at Real Madrid.

Mariano Diaz, who wore the 7 shirt last season, has been bumped down to 24, which suggests coach Zinedine Zidane wants him gone.

The only youngsters who received a first-team squad number were Rodrygo (27) and Vinicius (28).

Take Kubo misses out completely.

The new arrivals: Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao, will wear 23, 18 and 3 respectively.

